Janet L. Haack, 77, Sauk Rapids

April 2, 1942 - October 11, 2019

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Janet L. Haack, age 77, who passed away Friday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Todd Mattson will officiate and burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 19 at Danebod Lutheran Cemetery in Tyler. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Living Waters Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the services Wednesday also at the church.

Janet Lorraine Larsen Haack was born in Tyler, MN on April 2, 1942 to Gjorup Larsen and Alma Sorenson Larsen. She grew up on the family farm and attended Tyler Public Schools. Janet loved to help her Mother cook and care for the house. She met her future husband Ray in 1959 and they were married on December 19, 1959 in Tyler. They were married for 58 years. Five children blessed their marriage, Bruce, Bryan, Kim (Larry), David, and Trish (Aaron). She was a member of Living Waters Lutheran Church. Janet and Ray enjoyed going to Texas in the winter, but Janet loved most of all the time to cook, fish and bake. They were blessed with many friends and enjoyed time spent with them. Best of time was being with family and enjoying their grandkids and great grandkids.

Survivors include her children, Bryan of Balaton, Kimberley (Larry) Anderson of Princeton, David of Sauk Rapids and Trish (Aaron) Kreiling of Sartell; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond in 2018; son, Bruce; brother, Gordon Larsen; and granddaughters, Malinda, Mandy and Kathleen.