Jamie Ann Olmanson, 35, Sauk Rapids

December 17, 1981 - May 17, 2017

Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2017 at Petra Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Jamie Ann Olmanson, age 35, who went Home to be with the Lord on May 17, 2017. Her parents were privileged to be at her side. Rev. Bryan Prell will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church.

Jamie was born to Paul and Debra (Huhn) Olmanson on Dec. 17, 1981 in St. Peter, MN. She spent her first 3 weeks of life at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. She was brought to faith through Holy Baptism on Jan. 18, 1982 at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in St. Peter, MN. She attended Foley Public schools, graduating in 2001. After graduation Jamie went into adult foster care, living for 11 years with a wonderful couple, Richard and Ida Breitkreutz. She worked for many years for Opportunity Services. Jamie was a confirmed member of Petra Ev. Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, MN. Jamie loved God, her family, and all animals, especially horses. She was an avid fan of Elton John and Harry Potter books and movies. She was always ready with a smile and a hug.

Jamie is survived by her parents, Paul and Debra Olmanson of Foley; sisters, Kelly (Andrew) Toenjes of Rice and Jessica (Patrick) Eidsmo of Duluth. She was a loving auntie to Sidney and Bennett Toenjes and Kieran Eidsmo. She is also survived by her grandparents, Dr. Vern and Jan Olmanson and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Allen and Ruth Huhn.

Five years ago, Jamie moved into a group home. Among her wonderful care givers are Anna Fairchild and Lori Blouin. Her housemates Teresa Loidolt, Jenny Wilke and Lea Ratliff-Ostendorf were her second family.