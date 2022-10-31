James Kent Akervik, 80, St. Cloud

September 10, 1942 - October 28, 2022

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for James Kent Akervik, 80 of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, October 28th. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Tuesday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at North Star Cemetery.

James Akervik was born on September 10, 1942 in St. Cloud to Merle and Cleora (Handeland) Akervik. He married Arlys Winter on July 15, 1961 in Sartell. James was the Vice Chairman at Pan of Gold Commercial Baking Company. He worked there for 52 years until his retirement. James was a member of the St. Cloud Country Club. He enjoyed his family, his grandkids, his job and golf.

James is survived by his loving wife Arlys, children; Kelly Herman of Excelsior, Kim (Dan) Tompkins of Martinsburg, WV, Kent (Molly) of Gladstone, NJ and Kayla (Adam) Tempel of Annandale, 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild and siblings; Carol Adams, Julie Aragon and Janet Salyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gary and sister Jill Ayler Richards.