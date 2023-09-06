James “Jim” R. Osgood, 101, St. Cloud

July 19, 1922 - September 5, 2023

James “Jim” Richard Osgood, age 101, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Augusta, MN

Funeral services will be Monday, September 11, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Jim was born July 19, 1922 in St. Cloud, MN to True and Anna M. (Nygren) Osgood. He graduated in 1940. Jim married Mae R. Schmidt on February 20, 1943 at Peace United Church of Christ, St. Cloud, MN. He worked in the automotive industry, first as a mechanic and then working up to sales manager, most of that time being at Miller Auto in St. Cloud, MN. Jim retired in 1987. Jim and Mae enjoyed traveling and made many overseas trips. Jim also enjoyed golfing, time at Whitney Senior Center playing whist and cribbage, and dancing.

In the years following Mae’s passing, Jim enjoyed spending time with his special friend, Virginia Hall, prior to her passing in 2014.

Survivors include three grandchildren, Michael (Valerie) Mueller, James (Angela) Fisher Jr. and Daniel (Jennifer) Fisher; seven great grandchildren, Hailey, Kayla, Ellie, Lucas, Dollie, Madelyn, and Fisher “Sophia”; and sons-in-law, James Fisher Sr. and Kevin Block.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mae on February 25, 2000, daughters Patricia Fisher and Susan Block, one great grandson, Michael Mueller Jr., eight brothers, and five sisters.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice

The family would like to thank the staffs at Good Shepherd Senior Community and Quiet Oaks Hospice for the loving care that they provided Jim.