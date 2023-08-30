James “Jim” O’Meara, 83, Avon

January 14, 1940 - August 29, 2023

James (Jim) William O’Meara, 83, of Avon, MN, passed away at home of congestive heart failure on August 29, 2023. He was born on January 14, 1940, to Everett Vincent and Helen Elizabeth (Beacom) O’Meara in Sioux City, IA. Five sons were born to Everett and Helen, Jim, the oldest, and brothers Dennis Edward, Thomas Raymond, Donald Francis, and John Michael. Jim graduated from Cathedral HS in Sioux Falls, SD, where he made lifelong friends. He then attended St. Mary’s University of MN and completed his undergraduate degree at the University of South Dakota before earning his master’s degree at the University of MN.

In addition to passing the Certified Public Accounting exam, Jim started his accounting career at Union 76 in Los Angeles, later moving back to the Midwest to work at what is now Wells Fargo. In 1971, he transitioned into academia, teaching at SCSU for 3 years before settling into 39 years at the College of St. Benedict/St. John’s University. He was immeasurably grateful for those years in Collegeville and treasured the friends he made during that time. Those relationships and friendships truly enriched his life.

Jim married Donna Honnold and had two sons, Stephen Michael and Patrick Dennis. Jim and Donna later divorced. The major blessing in his later life was his wife, Mireya, from Colombia. The joy of the ensuing years at SJU was the ability to travel with students and Mireya on the Foreign Studies program. They traveled to China, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as a dozen European countries.

Jim was grateful for many trips to the BWCA with family and friends and to Lake of the Woods, fishing with faculty and staff as well as years of deer hunting with Paul Pladson. He appreciated his many tax clients, most of whom he served for decades. And he especially liked colorful shirts (specifically, green on St. Patrick’s Day), pizza and cookies of all kinds. He will be remembered and missed by many.

Jim is survived by his wife, Mireya, sons Steve (Michelle) and Pat (Michelle), grandchildren Mitchell, McKenna and Morgan, and brothers Dennis and John.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville on Friday, September 1, at 11:00 am with visitation one hour before and reception to follow. The service will be livestreamed at www.saintjohnsabbey.org/live. Interment of his ashes will be at a later date in the St. John’s columbarium.