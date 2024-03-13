James “Jim” John Volk, 85, Rice

September 3, 1938 - March 12, 2024

attachment-James Volk loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2024 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for James “Jim” J. Volk, 85 who passed away surrounded by his family Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 3- 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and one hour prior to mass at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Jim was born September 3, 1938 in Rugby, North Dakota to Wendelin and Eva (Lemer) Volk. He married Diane Welle on July 29, 1978 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. He lived in Litchfield before moving to Rice 24 years ago. Jim worked as a sheet metal worker, belonging to Local Union 10 until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the St. Cloud Loyal order of Moose 1400. Jim was known as the “jack of all trades” he was a carpenter and did some home remodeling projects, small engine repair and liked to help work on cars. He had a good sense of humor and liked to tease and joke around with his family and friends. He had a strong German accent, could be a little outspoken and was a stubborn German at times. Jim was also kind, loving, caring and his family meant the world to him, he especially loved his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife, Diane of Rice; children, Susan Fadness of Willmar, Melissa Spoden of Kimball, Mark Volk of Dassel, Patricia Volk of St. Cloud and Kathy St. Onge of Ft. Ripley; grandchildren, Jordan, Brandon, Brooke, Savannah, Hailey, Carleen, Evalyn, Neil and Paul; great grandchild, Axel; Siblings, Elaine (Ed) Selensky of Rugby, ND, Bernice Selensky of Rugby, ND, Ralph (Shirley) Volk of Bismarck, ND, Harold (Joan) Volk of Rugby, ND, Robert (Liz) Volk of Minot, ND, Linda Reamer of Rugby, ND and Adrian Volk of Devils Lake, ND.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Allen (Genevieve) Volk; brother- in- law, Jim Selensky.