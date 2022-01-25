James “Jim” E. Schmitz, 71, Rice

September 27, 1950 - January 23, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 31, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for James “Jim” Schmitz, beloved husband, father, and grandfather who passed away suddenly Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Eberhard Schefers will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted with Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

James “Jim” Edwin Schmitz was born in Richmond, MN to Oswald and Dolores (Statz) Schmitz, the second of six children. He married Debra Stachovich on August 25, 1973 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman, MN. Jim began his career at DeZurik/SPX in Sartell and worked there for 28 years. His career then moved his family to LaGrange, Georgia from 1987 to 1993. Jim and his family returned to Sartell until 2001 when he and his wife then moved to Houston for two years. In 2005, Jim and Deb returned to Minnesota and made their home near Rice while Jim worked at CMT-Airborn in Little Falls until his retirement in 2014.

Jim loved the outdoors, cooking for his family, and world travel. He was a devout member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Jim spent much time backpacking, hiking, camping, fishing, and canoeing all over the US. He was active in the youth group ministry of his church and Boys Scouts, sharing his love of the outdoors with them. He enjoyed cooking and especially cooking for his family. He was often making something new and his family always appreciated his delicious meals. Over the years, Jim accumulated many miles of work and adventure travel around the world. He was really proud of and only two states away from meeting his goal of travel to all 50 states. More recent memorable trips included traveling with family to Yellowstone, Florida, Utah, Caribbean cruises, and an anniversary trip to Italy. Above all, Jim loved his family.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Deb; his children, Matt (Kari), Nick (Amanda), and Becky Boknevitz (Mark); siblings, John (Mary), Ken (Sharon), Janet Jensen (Dave), Denis (Jean), Mike; and cherished grandchildren Brayden, Brooklyn, Liam, Austin, Bennett, Levi, and Jack. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Poor Clare’s Monastery in Sauk Rapids.