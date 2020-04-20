James “Jim” D. Kaegbein, 86, Princeton

May 5, 1933 - April 18, 2020

James “Jim” D. Kaegbein passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, at the Elim Care and Rehab Center in Princeton, MN. A burial with military honors will take place for Jim and his wife Lenore in Baldwin Cemetery at a later date.

James Dennis Kaegbein was born on May 5, 1933, to Aaron and Divina (Wendorff) Kaegbein in New Ulm, MN. As a youth he left school to help his parents tend to the family farm. Jim was married to Lenore Greer on March 1, 1958, and together they raised five children. Jim was an over the road truck driver for over 30 years, working for different trucking companies during that time. He was a fun-loving and kind man who enjoyed traveling to see his siblings out of state, working on tractors with his children and grandchildren, and making friends everywhere he went. One of his favorite things to do was to play guitar with his brother-in-law and enjoy music. Jim will be remembered as an upbeat and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Jim is survived by his children, Debra (Les) Franklin, James Kaegbein, Jr., Lori Swanson, and Kelly (Bobby Midas) Kaegbein; son-in-law, Scott Leahy; grandchildren, Melinda (Scott) Orsborn, Joseph Swanson, Brandon (Nicole Steadman) Kaegbein, Makenzie Kaegbein, and Erika Kaegbein; great-grandchildren, Connor Orsborn and James Kaegbein; and siblings, Delores Ausderau and Richard (Alice) Kaegbein.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lenore; daughter, Shawn Leahy; siblings, Shirley (Spencer) Hanson and Chester “Chuck” Kaegbein; and brother-in-law, Ed Ausderau.