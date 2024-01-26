James “Jim” D. Anderson, 67, Sartell

May 20, 1956 - January 24, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club in Sartell for James “Jim” Anderson, age 67, who passed away Wednesday at his home. There will be a time of sharing at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at Brockway Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

James Daniel Anderson was born May 20, 1956 in St. Cloud to Daniel and Bernice (Stich) Anderson. He married Brenda Mugg on October 1, 1994 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Jim lived in Sartell most of his life where he owned and operated Anderson Metal Fabricating since 1986. He enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking, gardening, annual trips to Camp Holiday near Garrison, trial bike riding, drag racing, working on old cars, working in the shop, and was proud to see the garage he designed. Jim was intelligent, wise, determined, strong willed, and passionate about his work. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda of Sartell; daughters and sons, Ashley (Shannon) Rassier of St. Augusta, Jed (Nel) Anderson of Sartell, Abe (Becca) Anderson of Rice, and Annabel (Dustin) Trego of St. Cloud; mother, Bernice Anderson of Sartell; siblings, Donna (Charlie) Athman, Linda, Jeff, Mike, Pete (Jyl), Mark, Karen, and Laurie (Mike) Childs; grandchildren, Roy, Ryker, Brenna, Maddie, Cade, Arya, Milo, Finn, Theodore, Beau, and Gwen; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Daniel.

The family would like to thank CentraCare Hospice for the excellent care given to Jim.