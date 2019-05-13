James Dols, 71, Long Prairie

April 10, 1948 - May 9, 2019

Funeral Services will be 11:00 Friday, May 17, 2019 at American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for James Dols, 71 of Long Prairie, who passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 Central Todd County Care Center in Clarissa. Rev. Bill Bakewicz will officiate and burial will be at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and one hour prior to services Friday at the church in Long Prairie.

James, “Jim”, was born on April 10, 1948 to Raymond and Dolores (Doege) Dols in Long Prairie. He graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1967. Shortly after, he joined the US Army. After serving in Vietnam, Jim returned to Minnesota. He lived in St. Cloud where he worked in manufacturing for Franklin Manufacturing. Later he worked with his brother Don at Brown Bovari. While working at Fingerhut in St. Cloud he often drove home to farm with his dad and brother Bernie. He eventually moved back to Long Prairie and worked at Dan’s Prize for several years before retiring in 2013.

Jim will be remembered as a quiet, laid back man who loved to laugh and never complained about anything. He loved to dance, which is how he met his very special friend Linda Guse. He was a good father to his daughter Kimberly.

Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly Dols, Long Prairie; brothers Donald (Diane), Waite Park; Richard (Jan) Fridley; Tom (Linda) Enfeild, CT and Bernie Dols, St. Cloud; a very special friend Linda Guse, special people Richard (Stacey) Guse of Stanton TX and Carol (Lee) Anderson, Wright; he is also survived by many nephews, nieces.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father; niece Nancy Dols and nephew Aaron Dols