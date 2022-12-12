James A. Beito, 60, St. Cloud

January 13, 1962 - December 7, 2022

A celebration of life will be on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 4PM-8PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for James “Jim” Beito, 60, who passed away on December 7, 2022. There will be a second celebration of life on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 1PM-4PM at DuBore Funeral Home 424 Wentzel Street Warren MN 56762

James "Jim" Anthony Beito was born January 13, 1962, in Hallock, MN, to Alice Moran. Alice later met and wed Louis Beito and together they raised Jim in Strathcona and Thief River Falls, MN.

After high school, Jim enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and lived in San Diego, California. He then worked in the shipyards after the military. After several years, Jim returned to Minnesota where he co-owned and operated a tire shop in Strathcona with his uncle Eugene for several years. Jim then moved to Warren, MN, and worked at the Warren Tire Shop. It was during this time when Jim met the love of his life, Junelle, and her two children. Jim and Junelle were married on August 13, 1994 and made their home in Warren until they re-located to St. Cloud in 2007.

Throughout his working career, Jim spent over 20 years working for Arctic Cat in Thief River Falls and at their St. Cloud location. Before his early retirement, Jim also worked at Coleman Co. and Cold Spring Brewing Company.

Jim had several hobbies that kept him busy throughout the years. He could often be found fishing wherever and whenever he could. Being near or on the water was Jim's happy place. Whether he was taking the pontoon out for a relaxing cruise or using a bit more horsepower to flip people off tubes he towed behind his boat, Jim thoroughly enjoyed his time at the lake.

Jim loved deer hunting in the fall, playing cards, cooking, and spending time with friends and family. He'll always be remembered as someone who was a good friend with a great smile, infectious laugh, and a twisted sense of humor.

Jim is survived by wife Junelle, stepdaughter Bethany (Nate) Oberg of St. Cloud, MN, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. He was proceeded in death by his parents and stepson Nathan Erickson.