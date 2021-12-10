Jack Selle, 68, Clara City

October 24, 1953 - December 4, 2021

Grave side services with full military honors will be 2PM Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls for Jack Selle, 68 of Clara City who died Saturday, December 4, 2021 at his home in Clara City Assisted Living. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St.Cloud.

Jack was born October 24, 1953 to Edward & Katherine Selle. In his earlier childhood, he was fostered by Clarence and Evelyn Hinzman. A typical past time with his adopted siblings included camping, helping his mom in the kitchen, spending time with his grandparents and his favorite dog Chico. In high school he was musical, playing both the saxophone and clarinet. It was then he developed his passion for photography. As his mental conditions progressed, his passions simplified to loving hugs, Burger King Whoppers, Coca Cola and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Those who loved him made sure to fulfill those newfound passions.

He served his country in the United States Air Force, working as a mail clerk. This brought him much pride.

Surviving Jack are his Assisted Living family of staff who provided him a safe and secure home for the last two years; and residents who became a small circle of friends.

He maintained a special bond with his sister Laura, who Preceded him in death, along with Edward and Katherine Selle, Clarence and Evelyn Hinzman.

God Bless the memory of Jack.