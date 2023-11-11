IT’S TODAY: The Granite City Train Show!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Granite City Train Show returns to the River’s Edge Convention Center today from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to check out the model trains, railroad collectibles and memorabilia, antique toys, and more!

Admission is $6.00 for adults, kids 10 and under are free, and a Lionel Train Set will be given away as a door prize!

For more information on the Granite City Train Show, find the website here.

