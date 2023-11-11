IT&#8217;S TODAY: The Granite City Train Show!

IT’S TODAY: The Granite City Train Show!

Don Burggraff

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Granite City Train Show returns to the River’s Edge Convention Center today from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to check out the model trains, railroad collectibles and memorabilia, antique toys, and more!

