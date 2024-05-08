It’s Today!! Armed Forces Event in Annandale!!

The Minnesota Pioneer Park in Annandale is holding an Armed Forces Event May 18th and 19th.

The event features hands-on displays, military and civilian vehicles, and demonstrations.

A pancake breakfast featuring eggs, sausage, and all-you-can-eat pancakes is May 19th from 8:00 am until 1:00 pm.

