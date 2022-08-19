Irene C. Pfaff, 93, Princeton

April 18, 1929 - August 17, 2022

Irene C. Pfaff, age 93 of Princeton, MN, passed away on August 17, 2022, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living, Princeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton and one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton.

Irene Catherine was born to Nickolas “Nick” and Loretta (Faust) Meyer on April 18, 1929, in Pierz. She grew up in Pierz, attended a country school, and worked on the family farm. Irene was united in marriage to Bernard Pfaff on November 17, 1956, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pierz. They moved to Minneapolis where they lived for 12 years. They then moved to Cambridge where they lived for 38 years while they raised their family. In 2006 they moved to Princeton. They were members of Christ the King Catholic Church, Cambridge while living there and then Christ Our Light Catholic Church, formerly St. Edward’s, in Princeton.

Irene was a jokester and had a love of teasing and being goofy. She was always smiling or laughing and could put a smile on anyone’s face. Irene enjoyed putting together puzzles, doing crafts and needlepoint, and especially loved to bake. She kept an immaculate garden and always grew vegetables and fruits to can. She was also fond of sweets and enjoyed her favorite, a helping of ice cream, whenever she could. Irene was so proud to be a survivor of breast cancer, which she fought in her late 70s. Above all else, she had an exceptional love of her family and especially her grandchildren. Irene will be dearly missed as an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Irene is survived by sons, Daryl (Marcia) of Cambridge, LeRoy (Lisa) of Princeton, and Dean (Teresa) of Princeton; daughter, Sharon Nelson of St. Francis; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren with two on the way; sister, Leona (Henry) Stockert of Fort Ripley; brother, Jerome (Kathy) Meyer of Pierz; many nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nick and Loretta; husband, Bernard; an infant son, Gary; and her siblings, Clarence Meyer, Raymond Meyer, Melvin Meyer, Doris Langer, and Marlene Ruegemer.