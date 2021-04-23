Investigators Probing Why Plane Crashed in Field

FARIBAULT, Minn. (AP) _ Federal investigators are trying to determine why a small plane crashed in a field just near the Faribault Airport.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office says the plane took off from the airport Thursday afternoon and crashed into a plowed field about a half-mile from the runway.

The 25-year-old pilot, Skyler Hackett of Prior Lake, and 33-year-old passenger Todd Guyette of Osceola, Wisconsin, were not hurt.

The sheriff's office says the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board are investigating the incident.