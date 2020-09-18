Bodies of All 3 Plane Crash Victims Recovered From Quarry

GREY CLOUD ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (AP) _ The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the bodies of all three victims on board a single-engine plane that crashed last weekend have been recovered from a water-filled quarry.

Sheriff's officials have identified two of the three victims; 60-year-old Larry Schlichting, of Eagan, and 24-year-old Lucas Knight, of North Mankato.

Their plane went down on Grey Cloud Island near Cottage Grove Sunday. The sheriff's office said the third victim was recovered Thursday night.

Some wreckage of the plane has been recovered.