Inver Grove Heights Police Investigate A Homicide

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS (AP) -- Police say a man found dead in a snowbank in Inver Grove Heights was the victim of a homicide.

Officers were called to a neighborhood Monday morning on a report of a suspicious incident.

The man's body was found in a snowbank along a road just east of Interstate 494. On Monday night, officials said the case was being investigated as a homicide.

Police said that there was no danger to the community because the incident did not appear to be a random act. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy and identify the man.

