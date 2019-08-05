Interstate 94/Highway 23 Intersection Under Construction

Getty Images

WAITE PARK -- Construction on new access loops at the intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway 23 south of Waite Park has begun. As a result, parts of that intersection are closed while the work is underway.

The Highway 23 to westbound I-94 ramp is currently closed while a new loop access from westbound I-94 to westbound Highway 23 is built. Motorists will need to use the I-94/Highway 15 interchange.

A new loop access is also being built from eastbound I-94 to eastbound Highway 23.

The loops will open next spring and will improve traffic flow and traffic safety.

Filed Under: road construction
Categories: St. Cloud News
