Interest in Developing Current City Hall [PODCAST]

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today for a radio town hall meeting. He says the city and pushing ahead with plans to relocate city hall from its current location downtown St. Cloud to the old Tech High School location near Lake George. Kleis says they have at least 2 interested parties in purchasing the land from the city for commercial development. He says there will likely be more interest when they submit a request for proposal. Kleis says one interested developer would like to develop a 2 block area which includes the city hall building while the other is interested in just that one block location. Kleis says he isn't sure if the developers would plan to renovate the current city hall building or tear it down.

Mayor Kleis took calls from listeners during the program. He addressed concerns over road projects which includes time lines for work along 25th avenue near the train tracks, work on the southeast side of St. Cloud and he discussed the plan to ask voters to approve a 1/2 cent sales tax increase for a series of road projects. He plans to ask the voters to approve each question individually and says the dollar amount and timing of the projects will be clear for voters.

Mayor Dave Kleis joins me on WJON every other Friday from 8:10-8:50. He next scheduled appearance will be from 8:10-8:50 a.m. Friday February 5th.

