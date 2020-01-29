Indoor Golf Could Be an Option in Sartell [PODCAST]

Ryan Fitzthum (Photo - Jay Caldwell)

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today.  He discussed the multi-uses that a new Scheels Athletic Complex could offer.  The uses include indoor golf, baseball and softball practices, lacrosse, and hockey games.

Other topics Ryan and I discussed included the announcing of the retirement of Sartell City Administrator Mary Degiovanni, the elimination of a dog licensing fee and residential and commercial plans for 2020.  Listen below.

 

Ryan Fitzthum joins me the last Wednesday of each month at 8:40 a.m. on WJON.

