Indoor Golf Could Be an Option in Sartell [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He discussed the multi-uses that a new Scheels Athletic Complex could offer. The uses include indoor golf, baseball and softball practices, lacrosse, and hockey games.

Other topics Ryan and I discussed included the announcing of the retirement of Sartell City Administrator Mary Degiovanni, the elimination of a dog licensing fee and residential and commercial plans for 2020. Listen below.

Ryan Fitzthum joins me the last Wednesday of each month at 8:40 a.m. on WJON.