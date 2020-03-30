In Recovery? Free Help IS Still Available

ASSISTANCE FOR PEOPLE IN RECOVERY IS A NECESSITY

Recovery Community Network of Central MN has announed that their peer recovery services have been discontinued temporarily due to the spread of COVID-19. However, they sent us a press release wanting us to let you know that services WILL BE available through telephone, text and online.

A MESSAGE FROM DIRECTOR JOHN DONOVAN

I took this important information directly from the article, as statements from John Donovan, Director of The Recovery Community Network:

“It’s important to remember that Substance Use Disorder is a medical condition. Cutting off access to recovery support services at this time would be analogous to telling someone with high blood pressure that medication won’t be available for the foreseeable future. We wouldn’t do that for someone with hypertension, and we certainly won’t do that for people in recovery or who are seeking recovery services. For people in recovery or seeking help with a SUD, it is more important than ever to stay linked and connected with a recovery community.”

NEW FREE ACCESSIBLE PROGRAMS AVAILABLE NOW

The RCN is introducing a new program which they call TORS – Telephone/Text Online Recovery Services.

This program makes available to people in recovery FREE online and FREE telephone resources, easily accessible from a phone or home computer.

This is non clinical, peer-based recovery support services for anyone seeking recovery support or information on recovery.

Services are also available for family members and friends of the recovery community.

RCN is funded by a grant from the Department of Health Services with oversight provided by the Minnesota Recovery Connection.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

To contact the RCN call: 320-428-1887 or email: recoverycommunitynetwork@gmail.com