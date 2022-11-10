Ice House Stolen in Stearns County; U-Haul Taken in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She indicates the stolen vehicle is a 2019 Ford Econoline U-Haul truck with a 15-foot cargo box. It has an Arizona license plate AJ 75937.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting that a 21-foot 2020 Ice Castle fish house was stolen out of a driveway on the 16000 block of County Road 45 in Fairhaven Township. Mages says this happened between November 6th and 7th. The ice house is valued at $35,000. She says some information was picked up on a camera at the property.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

