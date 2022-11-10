Ice House Stolen in Stearns County; U-Haul Taken in St. Cloud

Ice House Stolen in Stearns County; U-Haul Taken in St. Cloud

photo courtesy of Tri-County Crimestoppers

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast.  Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON.  She indicates the stolen vehicle is a 2019 Ford Econoline U-Haul truck with a 15-foot cargo box.  It has an Arizona license plate AJ 75937.

Get our free mobile app

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting that a 21-foot 2020 Ice Castle fish house was stolen out of a driveway on the 16000 block of County Road 45 in Fairhaven Township.  Mages says this happened between November 6th and 7th.  The ice house is valued at $35,000.  She says some information was picked up on a camera at the property.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.

 

 

Luxemburg, Minnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: tri-county crimestoppers, U-Haul and Ice House Stolen
Categories: From Our Shows, From the WJON Newsroom, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Podcasts, Show Notes, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON