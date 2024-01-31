I.C.E. Fest Transitioning to Beach Fest in Central Minnesota

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Another traditional winter event in central Minnesota is having to make adjustments because of our unusually warm weather.

Organizers of I.C.E. Fest are transforming the event into Beach Fest.

Pay It Forward President Chuck Zwilling says they'll move most of their planned activities off the ice on Green Prairie Fish Lake near Little Falls with the village now at the Green Prairie and Darling Township Park, about 100 yards east of the public landing.

On the beach in the park, we'll have a warming tent and some activities, all the same stuff. We're hoping the ice will stay firmed up and along the shore, we plan on having hockey and curling about 10 feet off shore.

Zwilling says their signature 1,000-foot ice carousel will not be happening, but they are still hoping to make a smaller version, if the ice holds up. He says with it being World Ice Carousel Day they have other ice carousel enthusiasts coming.

It's still World Ice Carousel Day and we have commitments from people from Maine, Finland, Estonia, and Quebec.

On land, they plan to have human foosball and human bowling.

Beach Fest is scheduled for February 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with fireworks at 6:15 p.m. and on February 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Pay It Forward Foundation is hosting its 7th annual event as a fundraiser for the Flyer Pride Pack and Care Closet. They provide weekend supplies to put in kids' backpacks in the Little Falls area.

The event has raised over $110,000 in the past six years.

