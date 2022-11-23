I'd guess you've probably seen the Tweet that made the Minnesota Vikings scoreboard as part of their #SkolSalute to service on Sunday. I mean there really wasn't much going on down on the field for many Vikings fans to be cheering about, so why not have some fun with the video board?

Get our free mobile app

Someone tweeted the Minnesota Vikings with the hashtag SkolSalute a picture of a man wearing army fatigues, saying that the image was their cousin and they looked up to them for their heroism and also the pictured soldier was a Vikings fan.

Twitter user @kylerulz4h is now an online legend for getting his 'cousin' onto the screen, and the picture has made the rounds online and has recently become somewhat of an amusing meme on social media.

It's not clear if the Vikings will continue their #SkolSalute tomorrow night for the New England game. But I can imagine that the social media team will be double-checking the Tweets they share on the video board before they make headlines for things that aren't happening out on the field.

Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022