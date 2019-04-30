I-94 Lane Closures Begin Between Collegeville and Osakis

COLLEGEVILLE -- Intermittent lane closures begin Tuesday on Interstate 94 between Collegeville and Osakis.

Crews are repairing the gravel shoulders along the interstate between St. John's Road near Collegeville and Highway 27 near Osakis. The lane closures will impact both directions of traffic during weekdays between sunrise and sunset.

You should prepare for slowdowns and enter the work zones cautiously.

The work is expected to be completed in mid-May.