Hutchinson Man Dies After Falling In Fly Ash Container

HUTCHINSON -- Hutchinson Police and First Responders were called to Marshall Concrete on Highway 7 East Friday morning for the report of an employee who had fallen into a tanker-like container and was not responsive.

Police say the container contained fly ash, a base ingredient of concrete.

Prior to first responders’ arrival, the victim, 30-year old Nicholas Icenhower of Hutchinson, was pulled out of the container by an employee.

First responders began performing lifesaving efforts.

Icenhower was transported by Allina Ambulance Service to Hutchinson Health where he was pronounced dead.

This story is courtesy of KDUZ in Hutchinson