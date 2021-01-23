Huskies Slide by RedHawks 3-2

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team got back in the win column on Friday night when they hosted the Miami University RedHawks.

Miami University scored the first goal of the game late in the opening period. St. Cloud State responded with their first in the early minutes of the second period to tie the score 1-1.

The RedHawks notched their second late in the middle period to retake the lead, and just like before, the Huskies responded with a tying goal. SCSU put it away 3-2 in the final period with a game-winning goal at the 3:02 mark.

Veeti Miettinen, Jami Krannila, and Zach Okabe each lit the lamp for St. Cloud. Jaxon Castor made 20 saves and allowed two goals in the win.

The Huskies improve to 10-6. They will face the RedHawks on Saturday in game two of the weekend series.