Huskies Get Swept by Broncos in Weekend Series

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team fell to Western Michigan University again on Saturday to give the Broncos a weekend sweep.

WMU scored the lone goal of the opening period to take an early lead. The Broncos extended that lead to 2-0 at the 5:20 mark of the second period. SCSU got on the board in the second and closed the gap to 2-1. Western Michigan netted one more goal in the final period and put the game away 3-1.

Ethen Frank led all scorers with two goals for the Broncos. Nolan Walker scored the one and only goal for the Huskies. David Hrenak made 17 saves and allowed two goals in the loss.

The Huskies fall to 9-6. They will look to get back on track on Friday when they host Miami University. Pre-game starts at 7:00 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.