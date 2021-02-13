Huskies Fall to RedHawks

OXFORD, OH -- The no.7 St. Cloud State University men's hockey team was bested by unranked Miami University on the road Friday night.

St. Cloud started strong, netting the only goal of the first period to take a 1-0 lead. The Huskies maintained that lead through a scoreless second period, but then the tables turned.

In the third, the RedHawks scored two back to back goals to steal away the lead 2-1. SCSU responded with their second goal to tie the game. Miami lit the lamp one more time with less than eight minutes to play and won the game 3-2.

Despite outshooting Miami 38-23, several penalties cost SCSU late in the game. Spencer Meier and Jami Krannila each scored a goal for St. Cloud. David Hrenak made 20 saves and allowed three goals in the loss.

The Huskies fall to 12-8 and will fight to close the series in a split when they face the RedHawks in game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.