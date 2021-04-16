Hundreds Of Vaccinated Minnesotans Still Contract COVID-19
ST. PAUL (AP) -- Health officials say hundreds of Minnesotans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus became infected with COVID-19, dozens needed to be hospitalized and six people died.
Data from the state Department of Health shows the vaccines are highly effective in Minnesota, but that it remains unclear how well they protect against the more contagious variants of COVID-19.
Health officials say the vaccinated people with the most severe cases have tended to be older. The latest data from the Department of Health shows there are 561 Minnesotans who caught COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, with 66 needing hospitalization, nine requiring intensive care and six fatalities.
Get our free mobile app
The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.