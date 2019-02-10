Hundreds of Gymnasts Compete at Tropical Twist [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- It may be snowing, but some dedicated athletes stayed warm and dry this weekend.

Granite City Gymnastics and the Central Minnesota Gymnastics Association held their 18th annual Tropical Twist Invitational at Apollo on Saturday and Sunday.

Kelly Anderson is the President of the Central Minnesota Gymnastics Association. She says the hometown meet is very important to the girls.

They get to invite their friends from school and their family and their neighbors and bring everybody together to watch them compete. We hope to inspire new gymnasts that think the sport looks really fun.

Three-hundred and thirty gymnasts from Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin participated in the meet. They were divided into levels 1-10 based on skills rather than age.

Thomas Rodine is the owner and gym director at Granite City Gymnastics. He says the event was open to a large age range.

Normally it’s seven years old on up to eighteen, and with the Xcel program, it can be as young as five years old.

The gymnasts performed routines on uneven bars, balance beam, vault, and floor.