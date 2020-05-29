Hundreds Gather Peacefully in St. Cloud to Remember George Floyd [GALLERY, VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Several hundred central Minnesotans gathered peacefully at Eastman Park in St. Cloud Friday evening to remember George Floyd, who died Monday in south Minneapolis after a police officer kneeled on his neck while attempting to take him into custody.

Attendees arrived at the event bearing flowers to lay on the park's pavilion in memory of Floyd. Others carried signs reading, "Please, I can't breathe," quoting a few of Floyd's now-famous final words.

Leaders of local nonprofit Unitecloud intend to deliver the flowers to the memorial site in Minneapolis near where Floyd was arrested.

The memorial event is scheduled through 7:00 p.m.

The subdued gathering stands in stark contrast to recent events in the Twin Cities metro area, where Floyd's fatal arrest has sparked outrage, protests and riots, leaving numerous businesses in ruins.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension earlier Friday. He faces charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Charges are expected for the three other officers involved in Floyd's arrest.