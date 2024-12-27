How Rain, Warmer Weather Will Affect Ice Fishing in MN

Temperatures in the upper 30s and rain today and in parts of Minnesota Saturday aren't ideal for ice anglers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He doesn't expect the rain and warmer than normal temps to have too much of a negative impact on ice conditions in Central Minnesota.

Schmitt says we are "ahead of the curve" as far as ice conditions compared to the last 2 years. He cautions those with bigger fish houses on area lakes to pull them off just to be on the safe side. Schmitt indicates if we had sunny days instead of cloudy days that could be more problematic to the ice. He says most area lakes have 9-12 inches of solid ice. Schmitt says ATVs are running almost everywhere on area lakes and some are even driving trucks out there. He explains it is common to see trucks on the ice north of Brainerd.

Schmitt says lots of people have been out ice fishing which is a great shot in the arm for the industry. He indicates walleye and crappies are the most popular fish being caught. Schmitt says the crappie bit has been great even during the middle of the day. He says low light times are the best times to catch walleye.

The pheasant hunting season in Minnesota continues through the end of the month. Schmitt says it was shaping up to be a great pheasant season but it just didn't happen. He says the heavy rains in early summer wiped out too many nests and that impacted the hunt. Schmitt suspects when it is all said and done it will be an average to below average pheasant hunting season in Minnesota.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.