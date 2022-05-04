How Minnesota Ranks in Craft Breweries

MINNEAPOLIS -- Craft brewers from all across the country are in Minneapolis this week for the annual Craft Brewers Conference.

How does Minnesota stack up when it comes to the number of breweries we have in our state? There are 226 craft breweries in Minnesota which ranks us 15th nationally.

We are just slightly behind our neighbors in Wisconsin which has 230 breweries ranking them at #14.

The other states in the Upper Midwest are well behind us with 108 breweries in Iowa ranking them at #27, 42 craft breweries in South Dakota ranking them #43, and North Dakota has only 23 craft breweries for a national ranking of #49.

The state with the most breweries is California. They have 931.

The Brewers Association is hosting the Craft Brewers Conference representing over 5,600 brewers across the country. The conference will wrap up Thursday with the announcement of the World Beer Cup Award winners