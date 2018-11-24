House Explosion in St. Paul Injures 80-year-Old Man

ST. PAUL (AP)-- Authorities say a gas leak could be to blame for a house explosion that injured at least one person in St. Paul, but the investigation into the blast continues.

The explosion happened about 8:30 a.m. Friday, sending flames and debris into the air. An 80-year-old man was pulled from the wreckage. Reports say John Lundahl was listed in critical condition at Regions Hospital on Friday night.

The blast left debris scattered across the intersection. Two neighboring houses and three storefronts were condemned by the city and more are being evaluated. At least eight people were displaced.

A dog and a cat also were rescued.

Gas and electricity were turned off to the entire block. It wasn't immediately clear how long they were without power.