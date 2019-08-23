Holdingford Man Killed in Redwood County Crash

CLEMENTS -- Two people are dead, including a man from Holdingford, after a two-vehicle crash in rural Redwood County. The State Patrol says the crash happened on Thursday just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 68 and County Road 13 near Clements.

A car driven by 18-year-old Kaden Reusch of Holdingford was northbound on County Road 13 when it crashed with a semi, westbound on Highway 68, driven by 38-year-old Erik Welter of Morgan, MN.

Both men were killed in the crash.