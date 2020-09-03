Holdingford Elementary Designated as a “School of Excellence”

HOLDINGFORD – Holdingford Elementary has been validated as a Minnesota School of Excellence .

The Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association says Holdingford, which serves over 580 students in grades pre-K through 6, was selected for the honor because of the school’s “commitment to modern teaching and learning.”

“Schools that receive validation have had important data-driven conversations about what a high-quality, modern learning experience should be for all students and have plans to make that learning experience a reality for many years to come,” said Tami Staloch-Schultz, chair of the Minnesota School of Excellence Committee.

Over 200 schools have earned Minnesota School of Excellence validation since the program began in 1986. Holdingford’s validation will remain in effect for seven years.