Hit and Run Crash Damages Garage in Linden Township

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting a hit and run crash that happened on Sunday September 25th in the area of Beaver Wood Road in Linden Township. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a vehicle was driving on County Road 44, missed the turn and crashed into the victim's garage located on Beaver Wood Road. The victim reports items inside suffered heavy damage and vehicle parts were left behind. The items left behind include a 6-foot black plastic bed rail and a piece of the rear quarter panel that displayed the graphics 4X4. Based on determination it appears these parts would belong to a Ford F-150, possibly dark gray.

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a theft from vehicle in the 400 block of of St. Germain Street West. Mages says Items were taken from a vehicle parked in the Grand Central Ramp. St. Cloud Police is also reporting a theft from vehicle on the 2100 block of 13th Street South where miscellaneous hunting items were taken.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen vehicle from the 3300 block of Division Street West. The vehicle is a 2009 white Ford Econoline with Minnesota license GEL 209.

St. Cloud Police is reporting property damage on the 800 block of 10th Avenue North where windows were shot out with what appears to be a BB-gun. Another theft from vehicle in St. Cloud on the 100 block of 37th Avenue North. Mages says the vehicle was entered and items were taken from inside.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a robbery on the 1000 block of 6th Avenue South. Mages says the victim described the suspect as a darker complected black male with a stockier build approximately 5'5 with shoulder length dreadlocks. This person was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans. The victim says the suspect displayed a hand gun and took money from the victim.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.