Hillman Man Hurt in Vehicle Rollover Friday

RICHARDSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Hillman man had to be airlifted to the hospital after crashing his vehicle Friday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. six miles north of Hillman.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Travis Stegora was heading north on 360th Avenue near Riverside Road when he lost control, went into the ditch, and rolled.

Stegora was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor

Most common fast food chains in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.