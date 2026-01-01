BELGRADE (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt in a rollover in Stearns County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Highway 71 near Belgrade.

Thirty-four-year-old Stephanie Drummond of Sauk Centre was traveling north on the highway when she lost control of her vehicle, went into the ditch, and rolled.

She was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Patrol says the road was snow and ice-covered at the time.