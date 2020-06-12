Highway 10 Lane Closures Planned in Sherburne County

BECKER -- Work on Highway 10 south of St. Cloud will cause some traffic slowdowns for a few weeks.

Starting Monday, concrete repairs on Highway 10 between Becker and Big Lake will cause lane closures. The work will take place Monday through Thursday over the next two weeks.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the lane closures will be between Sherburne Avenue in Becker and Pine Street in Big Lake.

You should allow yourself extra time through the work zone or plan an alternate route.