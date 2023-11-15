High School Swimmers & Divers Making Big Splash This Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Area high school swimmers and divers will be making waves over the next few days. Sartell-St. Stephen, Cathedral-St. John's Prep, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Rocori and St. Cloud Tech all have athletes taking part in the Minnesota State Swimming and Diving Tournament.

Cathedral-St. John's Prep has four swimmers going to the meet, and Coach Jen Daiker (Dike-ER) says that two of her swimmers, sisters Claire and Izzy Westling have really taken on a leadership role in improving the entire team:

"They're humble with their talent and their gifts, and they try to share it as much as they possibly can with their teammates instead of trying to be these solo swimmers they try to do what they can to help their teammates."

Sartell-St. Stephen's Coach Hannah Nelson says it is really exciting for her swimmers to get to take part in the state meet:

"Super incredible, our section meet was definitely a fun one. We kind of had to climb back after a disqualification in the medley relay, so I know all these girls have really wanted to get a section championship and we ended up doing that and so now we're just taking that excitement and bringing it into this next week."

Nelson says it is a pretty big accomplishment for all swimmers and divers to get to go to the state meet. The Swimming and Diving State Tournament runs tomorrow through Saturday. To see a list of all four of the school's swimmers and divers going, find this story on our website, wjon.com

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE:

Diver - Sophia Markfelder

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN:

50 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay - Maddie Francois

200 IM, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay - Holly Lenarz

200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay - Joslynn Stewart

200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay - Kaitlyn Lysen

CATHEDRAL-ST. JOHN'S PREP:

200 & 500 Free - Clarie Westling

50 & 100 Free - Izzy Westling

Medley Relay - Clara Lamberts, Elizabeth Krueger, Claire Westling, Izzy Westling

ST. CLOUD TECH:

200 medley relay – Katelyn Siers, Aliina Gustin, Kierstyn Nelson, Maggie Cole

200 free – Maggie Cole

200 IM – Aliina Gustin

50 Free – Katelyn Siers

100 Fly – Kierstyn Nelson

500 free – Maggie Cole

200 Free Relay – Kierstyn Nelson, Addy Stine, Paige Roche, Maren Nelson

100 Back – Katelyn Siers

100 Breast – Aliina Gustin

100 Breast – Avery Doom

400 free relay - Aliina Gustin, Katelyn Siers, Maggie Cole, Kierstyn Nelson

Diving - Kendall Dvorak

Diving - Kiera Florek

ROCORI:

400 Freestyle Relay - Tessa Eskew

50 Free, 100 Free and 400 Free Relay - Megan Willenbring

200 IM and 400 Free Relay - Ariana Outhwaite

50 Free, 100 Backstroke and 400 Freee Relay - Chelsea Willenbring

