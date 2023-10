High School Sports Results Wednesday October 11

Boys Soccer:

Section 8-2-A

Tech 4, Becker 0

(Tech will play at Willmar Saturday)

Apollo 2, Little Falls 0

Alexandria 2, ROCORI 0

(Apollo will host Alexandria Saturday)

Girls Soccer:

Section 8-3-A

Brainerd 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

(Brainerd will play at Buffalo Saturday)

Thursday's Schedule:

Boys Soccer:

Section 8-3-A Quarterfinals

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen, 4pm

Section 8-1-A Quarterfinals

Central Minnesota Christian at Cathedral, 7pm @ Whitney Field

Girls Soccer:

Section 8-2-A Quarterfinals

Apollo at Alexandria, 7pm

ROCORI at Little Falls, 4pm

Fergus Falls at Tech, 7pm

Section 8-1-A Quarterfinals

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Cathedral, 5pm

St. John's Prep at Albany, 7pm

Volleyball:

Tech at Brainerd

ROCORI at Fergus Falls