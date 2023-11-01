High School Sports Results Tuesday October 31

Cathedral-Volleyball-Court1 loading...

Volleyball:

Section 6-2-A Quarterfinals

Sauk Centre 3, Cathedral 0

(22-25, 20-25, 21 -25)(Cammy Sand had 27 set assists, 4 kills and 8 digs and Ellie Voth had 17 kills and 2 blocks for Cathedral. Cathedral finishes with an 18-10 record)

Albany 3, Holdingford 0

(Albany will play Melrose at 5pm at Sauk Rapids-Rice HS Thursday)

Melrose 3, Staples-Motley 0

Pequot Lakes 3, Minnewaska 0

(Sauk Centre will play Pequot Lakes at 7:30 Thursday at Sauk Rapids-Rice HS)

Section 8-3-A Semifinals

ROCORI 3, Becker 0

Detroit Lakes 3, Alexandria 1

(ROCORI will play Detroit Lakes for the section 8-3-A title Thursday in Alexandria)

Section 8-4-A Semifinals

Bemidji 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

(26-24, 25-17, 25-22)( Abby Haus 12 kills, 20 digs, 2 aces, Grace Schulte 23 assists, 6 kills, and Aubrey Flynn 24 digs for Sartell)

Rogers 3, Moorhead 0

Section 5-2-A Quarterfinals

Annandale 3, Maple Lake 0

(Annandale will play Legacy Christian Academy Thursday at 6pm in the section semifinals)

Section 3-2-A

Paynesville 3, Morris Area 1

(Paynesville will play New London-Spicer Thursday at 7pm at Willmar)

Get our free mobile app

Boys Soccer:

Today

State Tournament Semifinals at US Bank Stadium

Class AA - Tech vs. #2 Hill Murray, 2:30 p.m.

Class A - #1 Cathedral vs. #4 Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 5 p.m.