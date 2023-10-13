High School Sports Results Thursday October 12

Girls Soccer:

Section 8-1-A Playoffs

Cathedral 9, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0

(The Crusaders had 6 different players score as they recorded their 13th shutout of the season. Nora Simones, Bayley Schneider, and Bridget Torborg each scored 2, with Katie Schaupp, CJ Jerzak, and Nicole Sanz each adding a goal. Aubrey Lesnau had 2 saves in net to combine with the defensive line for a shutout as the team moves on to 13-2-1 on the season. Cathedral moves on to the section semifinals Saturday at 3 pm home against Albany).

Albany 3, St. John's Prep 0

(Savanna Pelzer scored 2 goals and Kylan Gerads scored once for Albany. Alyssa Sand had 7 saves to earn the shutout).

Section 8-2-A Quarterfinals

Alexandria 13, Apollo 0

Little Falls 2, ROCORI 1

(Alexandria will host Little Falls Tuesday)

Tech 3, Fergus Falls 0

(Tech will play at Willmar Tuesday)

photo courtesy of Lisa Drong

Boys Soccer:

Section 8-3-A Quarterfinals

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(Sartell will host Bemidji at 4pm Saturday. STMA will host Moorhead in the other semifinal).

Section 8-1-A Quarterfinals

Cathedral 7, Central Minnesota Christian 0

(Jacob Oliver scored 3 goals, Connor Stockman scored twice and both Alex Nystrom and Cole Nwang scored once for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 17-0 and will host Melrose Saturday at 1pm. Hillcrest Lutheran will host Pelican Rapids Saturday in the other semifinal).

Volleyball:

Albany 3, Pequot Lakes 0

(25-21, 25-23, 25-23)(Albany wins the Granite Ridge Conference Title. They have a record of 10-0 in the conference and 22-3 overall)

Chisago Lakes 3, Becker 0

Holdingford 3, Kimball 1

HLWW 3, Litchfield 2

BBE 3, Royalton 0

Big Lake 3, Cambridge-Isanti 2

Maple Lake 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Paynesville 3, ACGC 0

Milaca 3, Mora 1

Melrose 3, Morris Area 1

photo - Andrew Ritter

Football:

ROCORI 29, Holy Angels 0

(ROCORI improves to 5-2 and will host Orono Wednesday Oct 18 to close the regular season).

Girls Swimming/Diving:

Foley 119, Cathedral-St. John's Prep 61

(Lizzy Krueger was part of the winning 200 medley relay and 2nd place 200 free relay. Sam Skaja was also part of the 200 free relay and finished 3rd in the 200 free).

Friday Schedule:

Girls Tennis:

Section Semifinals

St. Cloud Crush vs. Brainerd, noon at Sta-Fit in Sartell

(The section championship match will follow)