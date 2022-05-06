High School Sports Results: Thursday May 5th

Baseball:

Willmar 9, Rocori 1

St. Cloud 8, Fergus Falls 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 3

Albany 6, Little Falls 1

Softball:

Cathedral 9, Pierz 3

(Katherine Bell got the Crusaders on the board in the first inning with a solo HR. Kailee Falconer went 5-5, 4 runs scored and 3 stolen bases. Rachel Voit with a couple hits and a couple runs driven in. Ella Voit picked up the complete game win, with 7 strikeouts).

St. Cloud 3, Rocori 2

Rocori 14, St. Cloud 3

Alexandria 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Alexandria 14, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4

Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Willmar 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 16, Willmar 1

Albany 13, Milaca 1

Foley 3, Mora 1

Boys Tennis:

St. Cloud 7, Willmar 0

Minnewaska 7, Cathedral-St. John's Prep 0

Fergus Falls 7, Cathedral-St. John's Prep 0

Boys Lacrosse:

STMA 16, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2

Chisago Lakes 16, St. Cloud 8

Girls Lacrosse:

Monticello 16, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3

Chisago Lakes 17, St. Cloud 1

Big Lake 12, Rocori 2

Boys Golf:

Granite Ridge Conference

1) Albany

3) Cathedral

Girls Golf:

Zimmerman Invite

1) Cathedral

2) Pierz