High School Sports Results: Thursday May 26

photo courtesy of Todd Dingmann

Softball:

Section 6AA Playoffs
Cathedral 4, Holdingford 2
(CHS scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning.   Ella Voit with the complete game win, scattering 4 hits with 9 strikeouts.  Summer Zamora led the Crusaders going 3-3, with a double and 2 rbi's.   Katherine Bell, Rachel Voit and Mckenna Buckentine all had 2 hits.  Cathedral is 22-1, next game is Tuesday May 31st at 5:00 pm vs Pequot Lakes in Waite Park).
Pequot Lakes 3, Pierz 1

Section 83A Playoffs
Rocori 9, Willmar 1
Alexandria 11, Little Falls 6

Baseball:

Wadena-Deer Creek 9, Cathedral 3
Rocori 6, Little Falls 5
Foley 14, Annandale 13
Becker 3, Zimmerman 0
Albany 10, Holdingford 0
Royalton 4, Staples-Motley 2

 

