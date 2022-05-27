High School Sports Results: Thursday May 26
Softball:
Section 6AA Playoffs
Cathedral 4, Holdingford 2
(CHS scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning. Ella Voit with the complete game win, scattering 4 hits with 9 strikeouts. Summer Zamora led the Crusaders going 3-3, with a double and 2 rbi's. Katherine Bell, Rachel Voit and Mckenna Buckentine all had 2 hits. Cathedral is 22-1, next game is Tuesday May 31st at 5:00 pm vs Pequot Lakes in Waite Park).
Pequot Lakes 3, Pierz 1
Section 83A Playoffs
Rocori 9, Willmar 1
Alexandria 11, Little Falls 6
Baseball:
Wadena-Deer Creek 9, Cathedral 3
Rocori 6, Little Falls 5
Foley 14, Annandale 13
Becker 3, Zimmerman 0
Albany 10, Holdingford 0
Royalton 4, Staples-Motley 2