High School Sports Results Thursday August 31
Football:
Chisago Lakes 44, Apollo 38 (3 overtimes)
Cambridge-Isanti 28, Tech 0
Rogers 45, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Foley 48, Brooklyn Center 0
New London-Spicer 48, Albany 20
Becker 40, Hill Murray 14
Eden Valley-Watkins 50, Melrose 14
Kimball 36, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 8
Holdingford 28, Sauk Centre 16
Little Falls 30, Pierz 16
ACGC 30, Maple Lake 8
Paynesville 37, Montevideo 28
Princeton 20, Milaca 7
Rockford 42, Royalton 24
Friday Schedule:
Cathedral at Warroad, 2pm
Irondale at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7pm (6:45 p.m. pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM)
Detroit Lakes at ROCORI, 7pm
Litchfield at Annandale, 7pm
Volleyball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
(25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23)(Ava Athman had 10 kills and 10 blocks for the Storm. Abby Haus had 24 kills, Brenna McClure had 10 kills, Aubrey Flynn had 30 digs and Grace Schulte had 40 set assists for Sartell)
ROCORI 3, Brainerd 0
Willmar 3, Apollo 0
Becker 3, Simley 0
Paynesville 3, Dassel-Cokato 0
Foley 3, Staples-Motley 0
Boys Soccer:
Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Fergus Falls 3
Alexandria 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Apollo 4, Becker 0
Little Falls 1, ROCORI 1
Girls Soccer:
St. John's Prep 2, Pelican Rapids 1