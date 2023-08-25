High School Sports Results September 24

Girls Soccer:

Anoka 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

Tech 7, Apollo 0

Alexandria 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Boys Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Big Lake 0

St. Paul Central 3, Tech 0

(The Minutemen netted two goals and added a late goal with only seconds remaining. Tech is led this season by captains Teagan Gazdzik, Caleb Campina and Omar Ali. Coach Dan Stoterau commented on the game, "We built the toughest schedule we could to help us grow as a team. Although we didn't win, I think we left with what we were looking for. After the game, Teagan Gazdzik told the team that in the second half, we played with a fire inside of us. He's right. We now know what it takes and will work towards that goal." Tech will play at Centennial Saturday).

Crookston 4, St. John's Prep 1

Volleyball:

Grand Rapids 3, Apollo 0

(25-6, 25-12, 25-5)

Girls Tennis:

The St. Cloud Crush beat Cambridge-Isanti 4-3 and lost to Pine City 5-2 and Pequot Lakes 7-0. Emma Parries picked up a couple of wins on the day playing #1 and #2 doubles. St. Cloud hosts a doubles tourney tomorrow at Tech beginning at 8am.

Girls Swimming:

Holdingford 94, St. Cloud Crush 85